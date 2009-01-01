Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SS final repairs and ride prep #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2006 Location San Diego Posts 19 750 SS final repairs and ride prep '94 750 SS I've been fixing up, want to put new grips on it, any reason ODI lock on grips wouldn't work? (is there enough room on the bars for each end clamp to be tightened on the grip?): https://www.ebay.com/itm/ODI-Rogue-L..._d_abp4j_L1dIg



Also, I replaced a missing exhaust gasket the other day, and I noticed this new gasket from Kawasaki has the word "UP" cut out on one side to show which side faces up. Does it matter which direction that "UP" side faces in this exhaust connection? (I put it facing forward) This is the round gasket Im talking about, # 11060: https://www.kawasakipartshouse.com/o...aef8/muffler-s

I dont think I remember the old gasket I have sitting somewhere having that "UP" symbol in it.



Also, I don't know if the previous owner of this ski replaced the oil line or touched any of the fuel filters (heard about these things in another thread), but the oil line (looks oem) seems perfect...it's not brittle, dry or cracked, and I haven't seen any oil leakage anywhere. This ski seems like it's running great (haven't had it in water yet), it has very little use, and fires up instantly unless it hasn't been started in over 2 weeks (then it will take a few seconds). So I'm thinking I won't have to worry about the oil line and fuel filters for now? Because everything seems perfect on it...

