Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB kawasaki 750 duel carb set up #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2011 Location So cal Age 27 Posts 273 WTB kawasaki 750 duel carb set up Have an x2 with a 750 and mrd fuel injection in it. I need a full dual carb set up with mani, reeds, all that jazz.



Thanks!

-mike

626 353 3145 ski's: freestyle yamaha fx1, stock kawasaki zxi, and two x2's .....but lets be honest, it changes every week #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,111 Re: WTB kawasaki 750 duel carb set up http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=481742 #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,852 Re: WTB kawasaki 750 duel carb set up Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=481742

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2011 Location So cal Age 27 Posts 273 Re: WTB kawasaki 750 duel carb set up pm sent ski's: freestyle yamaha fx1, stock kawasaki zxi, and two x2's .....but lets be honest, it changes every week Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules