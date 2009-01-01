Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 144 pump with aftermarket impeller #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2011 Location So cal Age 27 Posts 273 144 pump with aftermarket impeller Forsale is a complete 144 pump with an aftermarket impeller of some sorts. I took the pump apart last night to see what impeller, but it wasnt stamped. I can tell you that whatever it is...it gives a really good low end snap. Looks as if the wear ring and impeller were recently re-done. I forgot to take pictures complete, but included is impeller, wear ring housing, stator section, shaft, reduction nozzle...all complete ready to drop in. Can include an aluminum ocean pro nozzle for additional cost. $150 ski's: freestyle yamaha fx1, stock kawasaki zxi, and two x2's .....but lets be honest, it changes every week #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2011 Location So cal Age 27 Posts 273 Re: 144 pump with aftermarket impeller pictures.zip ski's: freestyle yamaha fx1, stock kawasaki zxi, and two x2's .....but lets be honest, it changes every week #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Lake Sonoma, California Posts 376 Re: 144 pump with aftermarket impeller Any other info like price and what the shaft is for thanks



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules