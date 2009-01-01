pxctoday

    144 pump with aftermarket impeller

    Forsale is a complete 144 pump with an aftermarket impeller of some sorts. I took the pump apart last night to see what impeller, but it wasnt stamped. I can tell you that whatever it is...it gives a really good low end snap. Looks as if the wear ring and impeller were recently re-done. I forgot to take pictures complete, but included is impeller, wear ring housing, stator section, shaft, reduction nozzle...all complete ready to drop in. Can include an aluminum ocean pro nozzle for additional cost. $150
    Re: 144 pump with aftermarket impeller

    pictures.zip
    Re: 144 pump with aftermarket impeller

    Any other info like price and what the shaft is for thanks

