Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual SBN 44s on Mariner 750/800 Manifold #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,852 Dual SBN 44s on Mariner 750/800 Manifold Selling a set of Dual SBN 44s on a Mariner manifold for Kawi 750 and 800 motors. Carbs were fully rebuilt with genuine mikuni parts last summer. Has primer fittings installed as well as a throttle wheel and t screws. Carbs are in great condition and ready to be ran. One of the flame arrestors has had the side edge ground down a bit to clear the side of a X2 hull. Other than that everything is in nice shape. $320 shipped to US.



carbs.jpg

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

Sold

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

