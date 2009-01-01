pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:43 PM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,852

    Factory XiR Pipe

    Selling the factory XiR pipe that I had on my JS conversion. Pipe is used and has dings, scratches, etc, but is solid and works perfect. All couplers are in good shape. Screw are all t-handle and work perfect. Head pipe is tapped for water injection. Manifold and headpipe are bored and port matched by Newmiller. When I got the pipe it was starting to crack around the outlet and has since been professionally re-welded. Previous owner also tapped the manifold for larger bolts. Everything is in good working order, ready to be bolted on. Sale includes Manifold, headpipe, chamber, stinger pipe, a new manifold to headpipe gasket, and all couplers and hardware. $650 shipped to US.

    pipe 3.jpgpipe1.jpgpipe2.jpg
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:10 PM #2
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    58

    Re: Factory XiR Pipe

    Damn why couldn't this be for an sxi.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:08 PM #3
    kingal69
    kingal69 is offline
    Frequent Poster kingal69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    224

    Re: Factory XiR Pipe

    Have you ever tried to put this in an X2? Not worried about fuel tank.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:36 PM #4
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,852

    Re: Factory XiR Pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by kingal69 View Post
    Have you ever tried to put this in an X2? Not worried about fuel tank.
    I have not. You would either need to rig up your own stinger pipe, or convert your X2 to rear exhaust on the carb side of the hull.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 