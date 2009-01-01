|
Factory XiR Pipe
Selling the factory XiR pipe that I had on my JS conversion. Pipe is used and has dings, scratches, etc, but is solid and works perfect. All couplers are in good shape. Screw are all t-handle and work perfect. Head pipe is tapped for water injection. Manifold and headpipe are bored and port matched by Newmiller. When I got the pipe it was starting to crack around the outlet and has since been professionally re-welded. Previous owner also tapped the manifold for larger bolts. Everything is in good working order, ready to be bolted on. Sale includes Manifold, headpipe, chamber, stinger pipe, a new manifold to headpipe gasket, and all couplers and hardware. $650 shipped to US.
Re: Factory XiR Pipe
Damn why couldn't this be for an sxi.....
Re: Factory XiR Pipe
Have you ever tried to put this in an X2? Not worried about fuel tank.
Re: Factory XiR Pipe
I have not. You would either need to rig up your own stinger pipe, or convert your X2 to rear exhaust on the carb side of the hull.
