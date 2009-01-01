Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Factory XiR Pipe #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,852 Factory XiR Pipe Selling the factory XiR pipe that I had on my JS conversion. Pipe is used and has dings, scratches, etc, but is solid and works perfect. All couplers are in good shape. Screw are all t-handle and work perfect. Head pipe is tapped for water injection. Manifold and headpipe are bored and port matched by Newmiller. When I got the pipe it was starting to crack around the outlet and has since been professionally re-welded. Previous owner also tapped the manifold for larger bolts. Everything is in good working order, ready to be bolted on. Sale includes Manifold, headpipe, chamber, stinger pipe, a new manifold to headpipe gasket, and all couplers and hardware. $650 shipped to US.



-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI

#2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 58 Re: Factory XiR Pipe Damn why couldn't this be for an sxi..... 

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 48 Posts 224 Re: Factory XiR Pipe Have you ever tried to put this in an X2? Not worried about fuel tank. 

#4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,852 Re: Factory XiR Pipe Originally Posted by kingal69 Originally Posted by Have you ever tried to put this in an X2? Not worried about fuel tank.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

