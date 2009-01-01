Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 2006 zodiac projet 350 with yam 701 62t starting problem!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Uk Ipswich Posts 3 2006 zodiac projet 350 with yam 701 62t starting problem!! Hi all, Im new to this and would really appreciate some help. Ive got starting problem. Starter does not turn engine and Ive done all normal checks.

battery good

solenoid good

drive train not blocked new wear ring.



when I had problems before I did wind the starter a bit and got a bit of smoke from it so suspect starter.

ive read all the yam posts about how to get it off with the exhaust in place - no chance. Ive taken off the exhaust and starter (very rusty) bench tested starter with spare battery and it spins but maybe no guts. How do I check.

my real worry is that with the plugs out you can only turn over engine so far the it gets tough. With grips on shaft it will turn over but gets stiff at tdc and Bdc. Is this normal or do I have a problem with the block. I really hope not but would love some advice before I shell out on new starter. Any help would really be appreciated.

thank Jon #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 842 Re: 2006 zodiac projet 350 with yam 701 62t starting problem!! Pistons are 180 degrees apart, so when either piston is at TDC or BDC, the rotation resistance will be maximum due to the change from linear position/motion at 180 degrees to rotational motion. Simply put, the Piston has to reverse linear direction to continue with the rotation of the crankshaft.



There is a Fuse in the E-Box. Check that and replace.



Just have the Starter rebuilt by a Starter/Alternator Shop or buy a New OEM Starter. No cheap chinese junk. Might as well install a known good Starter. Your old Starter has cancer.



Plus there is resistance from the Crankcase pressure... Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 01:24 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Uk Ipswich Posts 3 Re: 2006 zodiac projet 350 with yam 701 62t starting problem!! Thanks for that JC. The starter spins but does not pop out as I presume it should so I’ve sourced a new one which I’ll pick up Monday. I was really worried about stiffness of the engine and understand your point. It’s nice and loose up to a point then I need to help it over the hump with a wrench and thought it might mean that I’d stuffed the bearings. Presumably if I had it would be crunchy. I’d like your thoughts to put my mind at rest and apologise for my lack of knowledge. Thanks Jon #4 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 842 Re: 2006 zodiac projet 350 with yam 701 62t starting problem!! "The starter spins but does not pop out "



The Bendix (Starter Idler Gear) located behind the Flywheel is the component that telescopes to engage the Flywheel during starting operations. The Starter shaft itself does not extend.



