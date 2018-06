Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Barely Used Big Pin Crank with new OE Seals $300 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 263 Barely Used Big Pin Crank with new OE Seals $300 I have a big pin crank that was rebuilt, trued and welded by Competitive Crankshafts. I put 10 hours on it before tearing that motor down to build an 1100. $300 and shipping. Includes a new set of OE crank seals. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

