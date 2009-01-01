So I'm about to rebuild my carbs and have a few questions.
First I am going to be installing aftermarket flame arrestor, and an ocean pro 25c.c. Head, And currently searching for factory limited pipe or something similar.
So first question. With just the head and flame arrestors, I shouldn't have to mess with the jets? But if I do find a factory pipe i am confused there because on factories instructions they say use stock jets. But they say stock jets are 75 and some people see better results with 80, but in reality they are 67.5. So would I upgrade to 75 or 80 then?
Also with aftermarket flame arrestors, what should I be setting pop off pursue at?