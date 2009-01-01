pxctoday

  Today, 10:29 AM #1
    talktame552000
    talktame552000 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    grand rapids
    Age
    35
    Posts
    35

    1990 First International Jet Ski Race and Water Bike Comp Baja Mexico

    Hello,
    I found a nearly mint condition flier for the 1990 BC First International Jet Ski Competition and I am trying to find out what is worth, anyone have any links or idea where I can search value of old fliers? Kinda like a concert venue.
  Today, 10:34 AM #2
    Supdood
    Supdood is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    261

    Re: 1990 First International Jet Ski Race and Water Bike Comp Baja Mexico

    $20 maybe.
  Today, 10:40 AM #3
    talktame552000
    talktame552000 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    grand rapids
    Age
    35
    Posts
    35

    Re: 1990 First International Jet Ski Race and Water Bike Comp Baja Mexico

    Bummer, guess I not retiring early.
