|
|
-
1990 First International Jet Ski Race and Water Bike Comp Baja Mexico
Hello,
I found a nearly mint condition flier for the 1990 BC First International Jet Ski Competition and I am trying to find out what is worth, anyone have any links or idea where I can search value of old fliers? Kinda like a concert venue.
-
Re: 1990 First International Jet Ski Race and Water Bike Comp Baja Mexico
-
Re: 1990 First International Jet Ski Race and Water Bike Comp Baja Mexico
Bummer, guess I not retiring early.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules