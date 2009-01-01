Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 seadoo xp wont run #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Northern Nevada Posts 1 1995 seadoo xp wont run IMG_0103.jpg I recently bought a 95 seadoo xp and I started by replacing all the fuel lines and filters. I also replaced the fuel baffle, siphoned and cleaned my gas tank, rebuilt the carbs, new battery, spark plugs. after doing all that I took it out on the lake and it ran great minus some bogging out of the whole but cleared up when full throttle going across the lake. I had a little cavitation and notices i had minor damage to my propeller and wear ring. Being as I love these skis I wasn't afraid to put money init, I bought a pump rebuild kit, propeller, and wear ring. after getting it all installed and ready to go out to the lake I made sure everything was good and fired her up with water and she ran great, revs up great compression. After getting to the lake and launching my ski, it wouldn't want to start, after finally getting it started. I was cruising across the lake and found my ski bogging out and losing power, I turned it to res hoping maybe my selector was clogged(even though I cleaned it). it didn't run any better so took it to the shore and figured id make sure everything check out(it did)! after deciding to go back out again things just progressively got worse and it wouldn't run at all. I then took it back home and went through the whole fuel system again and even rebuilt the carbs again. Well she still doesn't run and I dont know what to do now. Please help!!!! I've worked on a lot of skis over the years a lot with the same motor, some in worse condition yet this one(of course my own personal baby) im having issues thats I can not figure out.. Please help me!!!!! Last edited by shedooxp; Today at 04:32 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules