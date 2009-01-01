Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Greetings from South Jersey! Looking for People to Ride With... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location NJ Age 52 Posts 1 Greetings from South Jersey! Looking for People to Ride With... Hello,



Just got my first Pwc, 2017 Yamaha EX Deluxe. I don't know any one who owns one so I am hoping to find people to ride with. I am 45 min from the Atlantic Ocean and 30 min fromthe Delaware River. It didn't see a NJ sub group.



Thanks,

