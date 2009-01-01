pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:05 PM
    Jsb10
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    NJ
    Greetings from South Jersey! Looking for People to Ride With...

    Hello,

    Just got my first Pwc, 2017 Yamaha EX Deluxe. I don't know any one who owns one so I am hoping to find people to ride with. I am 45 min from the Atlantic Ocean and 30 min fromthe Delaware River. It didn't see a NJ sub group.

    Thanks,
    June
