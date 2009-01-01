pxctoday

    JS400 Parts needed

    Howdy all,

    I have been helping a neighbor with a 1976 JS 400. He bought it for $100 and the PO was clueless when it came to working on it. He asked me for help and now I am trying to put everything back together as most of the electrics and fuel lines where in a box. I have tested the compression dry and I am getting 95 PSI on the front cylinder and 97 on the rear. So that equates to 7.6:1 Compression ratio. So we should be good there as the engine is supposed to have 7:1 compression.
    The choke cable was missing so we have a NOS unit coming. What we need is the little plastic piece that secures the end of the choke cable to the choke shaft on the carb. This piece passes through the hole in the choke shaft arm and is secured with an E-Clip. A small bolt jams the choke cable in the piece so it can't slip out. Does anyone have one or know of a suitable replacement? I am also looking for a pair of Battery rubber hold down straps. If you have these parts and would like to part with them PM please or let me know how to get in touch with you.

    As I dig into this project I may need more parts!

    Thanks in advance.
    Re: JS400 Parts needed

    not sure how you came up with those cr ratios,but cranking pressure is on the very lower limit.
    try a lawnmower or bike shop for the cable barrel.
