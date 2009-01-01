Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS400 Parts needed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Beaver Lake, NE Age 49 Posts 102 JS400 Parts needed Howdy all,



I have been helping a neighbor with a 1976 JS 400. He bought it for $100 and the PO was clueless when it came to working on it. He asked me for help and now I am trying to put everything back together as most of the electrics and fuel lines where in a box. I have tested the compression dry and I am getting 95 PSI on the front cylinder and 97 on the rear. So that equates to 7.6:1 Compression ratio. So we should be good there as the engine is supposed to have 7:1 compression.

The choke cable was missing so we have a NOS unit coming. What we need is the little plastic piece that secures the end of the choke cable to the choke shaft on the carb. This piece passes through the hole in the choke shaft arm and is secured with an E-Clip. A small bolt jams the choke cable in the piece so it can't slip out. Does anyone have one or know of a suitable replacement? I am also looking for a pair of Battery rubber hold down straps. If you have these parts and would like to part with them PM please or let me know how to get in touch with you.



As I dig into this project I may need more parts!



Thanks in advance. 95 Wave Raider 1100

With:

GP 1200 five deg nozzle

R&D Intake grate (Looks like stock with 2 bars cut out)

R&D Ride Plate (Short one) Flush with the back of the hull.

Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller

Jet Trim Splash Guard



Carbs have 1.2 N&S, 80 Gram spring #1 & #2, 95 gram spring #3

Mikuni BN44/164 valve body assemblies installed.

Fuel pump covers return orifices drilled and 95 jet installed in last nipple out to tank. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,004 Re: JS400 Parts needed not sure how you came up with those cr ratios,but cranking pressure is on the very lower limit.

try a lawnmower or bike shop for the cable barrel. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules