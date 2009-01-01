Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 seadoo xp #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 52 1996 seadoo xp I got a 1996 seadoo xp 787 I was curious as to what i could do performance wise to my ski i don't know a lot about them but if anyone wants to help me it would be appreciated thank's #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,127 Re: 1996 seadoo xp Nothing really, there are no mods available for the 787. Especially in an old xp.

























Kidding! A good impeller, intake grate, and ride plate is a good start. After that maybe a milled or aftermarket head and flame arrestor setup. The 787 responds great to mods. Last edited by Myself; Yesterday at 11:45 PM . http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 52 Re: 1996 seadoo xp any idea where to find this stuff at? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules