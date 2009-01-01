pxctoday

Thread: 1996 seadoo xp

  Yesterday, 10:49 PM
    Seadoos9694
    Seadoos9694 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Seadoos9694's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    52

    1996 seadoo xp

    I got a 1996 seadoo xp 787 I was curious as to what i could do performance wise to my ski i don't know a lot about them but if anyone wants to help me it would be appreciated thank's
  Yesterday, 11:44 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,127

    Re: 1996 seadoo xp

    Nothing really, there are no mods available for the 787. Especially in an old xp.












    Kidding! A good impeller, intake grate, and ride plate is a good start. After that maybe a milled or aftermarket head and flame arrestor setup. The 787 responds great to mods.
  Today, 12:06 AM
    Seadoos9694
    Seadoos9694 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Seadoos9694's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    52

    Re: 1996 seadoo xp

    any idea where to find this stuff at?
