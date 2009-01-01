Thread: 1996 seadoo xp

|
1996 seadoo xp
I got a 1996 seadoo xp 787 I was curious as to what i could do performance wise to my ski i don't know a lot about them but if anyone wants to help me it would be appreciated thank's
Re: 1996 seadoo xp
Nothing really, there are no mods available for the 787. Especially in an old xp.
Kidding! A good impeller, intake grate, and ride plate is a good start. After that maybe a milled or aftermarket head and flame arrestor setup. The 787 responds great to mods.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: 1996 seadoo xp
any idea where to find this stuff at?
