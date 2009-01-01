Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 One cylinder not firing. WHY? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location Wisconsin Age 29 Posts 7 JS440 One cylinder not firing. WHY? Hey all, working on a spare js440 and having issues I am not understanding. The ski has 155 compression in the front cylinder and 160 in the rear. Good spark but only runs on the rear cylinder. Ohmed everything out all values checked fine. Trimmed plug wires and swapped boots and plugs front to rear, same issue. Swapped e box, same issue. Pulled flywheel, key is fine, coils look fine (I should ohm them out). I checked crank straightness by bringing one cylinder to TDC and pushing down on the other side. The one at TDC stayed at TDC with no movement.



The only other thing I could think is pull the ebox from my working ski and see. Maybe my two other ebox's have the same issue, kinda doubting that...



Main question: What other issues could cause one cylinder not to fire?

