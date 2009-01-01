pxctoday

  Today, 10:11 PM #1
    Xionicwaste
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7

    JS440 Running on one cylinder. WHY?

    Hey all, working on a spare js440 and having issues I am not understanding. The ski has 155 compression in the front cylinder and 160 in the rear. Good spark but only runs on the rear cylinder. Ohmed everything out all values checked fine. Trimmed plug wires and swapped boots and plugs front to rear, same issue. Swapped e box, same issue. Pulled flywheel, key is fine, coils look fine (I should ohm them out). I checked crank straightness by bringing one cylinder to TDC and pushing down on the other side. The one at TDC stayed at TDC with no movement.

    The only other thing I could think is pull the ebox from my working ski and see. Maybe my two other ebox's have the same issue, kinda doubting that...

    Main question: What other issues could cause one cylinder not to fire?
  Today, 10:15 PM #2
    Xionicwaste
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7

    Re: JS440 Running on one cylinder. WHY?

    I moved this post to the "vintage ski" forum. Not seeing where to delete original.
