Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Custom Karavan 3-Place Jet Ski trailer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2005 Location Chicago IL Posts 102 Custom Karavan 3-Place Jet Ski trailer Custom Karavan 3 Place Jet Ski trailer: $1400



Custom Built 1 year ago

Trailer has the following:



This is a custom galvanized karavan 2 place conversion into a 3-Place Jet Ski trailer... Made for STAND-UP jet skis!



It has the following:

All new bearings, grease, and seals 2 months ago

LED lights all around

3 pin system

Additional tie down areas (for different skis)

Newer fenders

newer axle

Newer carpet on bunks

newer hubs

Big locking storage bin

Area and holder for stands or ski cart

Newer rims and tires



Excellent condition, no disappointments



$1400



847-323-7217

Located in the Chicago area

