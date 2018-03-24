pxctoday

  Today, 08:58 PM
    jeckert
    Thumbs up Custom Karavan 3-Place Jet Ski trailer

    Custom Karavan 3 Place Jet Ski trailer: $1400

    Custom Built 1 year ago
    Trailer has the following:

    This is a custom galvanized karavan 2 place conversion into a 3-Place Jet Ski trailer... Made for STAND-UP jet skis!

    It has the following:
    All new bearings, grease, and seals 2 months ago
    LED lights all around
    3 pin system
    Additional tie down areas (for different skis)
    Newer fenders
    newer axle
    Newer carpet on bunks
    newer hubs
    Big locking storage bin
    Area and holder for stands or ski cart
    Newer rims and tires

    Excellent condition, no disappointments

    $1400

    847-323-7217
    Located in the Chicago area
    IMG_20180324_213742546.jpgIMG_20180608_133014544.jpgIMG_20180621_190912313.jpg
    X-SCREAM www.xmetalworks.com
