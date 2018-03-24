|
Custom Karavan 3-Place Jet Ski trailer
Custom Karavan 3 Place Jet Ski trailer: $1400
Custom Built 1 year ago
Trailer has the following:
This is a custom galvanized karavan 2 place conversion into a 3-Place Jet Ski trailer... Made for STAND-UP jet skis!
It has the following:
All new bearings, grease, and seals 2 months ago
LED lights all around
3 pin system
Additional tie down areas (for different skis)
Newer fenders
newer axle
Newer carpet on bunks
newer hubs
Big locking storage bin
Area and holder for stands or ski cart
Newer rims and tires
Excellent condition, no disappointments
$1400
847-323-7217
Located in the Chicago area
IMG_20180324_213742546.jpgIMG_20180608_133014544.jpgIMG_20180621_190912313.jpg
