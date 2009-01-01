Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: CHEAP 650, 750 SP and 750 BP, 800 SXR, ZXI 900/1100 Parts stock and aftermarket #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 257 CHEAP 650, 750 SP and 750 BP, 800 SXR, ZXI 900/1100 Parts stock and aftermarket You pay shipping. This stuff is all in good shape. PM for pics.



Small Pin Cases with finger porting - $50

Sea Foam Green Big Pin Cases - $50

Rec Ported #24 Small Pin Cylinder, presently 80.5mm, needs bore - $50

Small Pin 'A' cylinder head $25

CLEAN 650 stator and flywheel $75

L&S 650 intake grate $30

Westcoast 650sx ride plate $40

PJS 440/550 Ride Plate $40

R&D ZXI intake grate and ride plate $50

ZXI 1100 CV carbs from flame arrestors to intake manifold - $50

OEM SXR 800 Waterbox $100

R&D Dual 46 mikuni Power Plenum flame arrestor $25

(2) Wiseco small pin 80.5 pistons (no rings, clips, pins or bearings) $25/ea

R&D SXR bilge pump bracket $10

