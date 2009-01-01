|
|
-
CHEAP 650, 750 SP and 750 BP, 800 SXR, ZXI 900/1100 Parts stock and aftermarket
You pay shipping. This stuff is all in good shape. PM for pics.
Small Pin Cases with finger porting - $50
Sea Foam Green Big Pin Cases - $50
Rec Ported #24 Small Pin Cylinder, presently 80.5mm, needs bore - $50
Small Pin 'A' cylinder head $25
CLEAN 650 stator and flywheel $75
L&S 650 intake grate $30
Westcoast 650sx ride plate $40
PJS 440/550 Ride Plate $40
R&D ZXI intake grate and ride plate $50
ZXI 1100 CV carbs from flame arrestors to intake manifold - $50
OEM SXR 800 Waterbox $100
R&D Dual 46 mikuni Power Plenum flame arrestor $25
(2) Wiseco small pin 80.5 pistons (no rings, clips, pins or bearings) $25/ea
R&D SXR bilge pump bracket $10
ADA Small pin billet couplers $25
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Supdood
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules