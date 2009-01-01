pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Js300 part out

  1. Today, 04:02 PM #1
    Glideordie
    Glideordie is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    California
    Age
    31
    Posts
    5

    Js300 part out

    Have a complete js300 Im going to part out. Electronics work but motor needs rebuild. Let me know what you need
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:22 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    41
    Posts
    795

    Re: Js300 part out

    I could use everything that fits the 300sx. So, motor, electronics, and pump at least.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:47 PM #3
    Cjames2834
    Cjames2834 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Cjames2834's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Mission Hills
    Age
    21
    Posts
    35

    Re: Js300 part out

    How much would you want for the hull / pump driveline combined? Where are you located?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:56 PM #4
    Glideordie
    Glideordie is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    California
    Age
    31
    Posts
    5

    Re: Js300 part out

    I’m in Modesto Ca. How’s $150 sound? Text or call me (209) 417-7560
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 