Thread: Js300 part out

Js300 part out
Have a complete js300 Im going to part out. Electronics work but motor needs rebuild. Let me know what you need
I dream skis
Re: Js300 part out
I could use everything that fits the 300sx. So, motor, electronics, and pump at least.
Re: Js300 part out
How much would you want for the hull / pump driveline combined? Where are you located?
Re: Js300 part out
I’m in Modesto Ca. How’s $150 sound? Text or call me (209) 417-7560
