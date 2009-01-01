|
|
-
1999 Kawasaki 750 sxi pro throttle hesitation
I have a 99 750 sxi pro, with dual mikuni 38mm carbs, when I went out to ride the ski for the first time I noticed when you grab full throttle it hesistates or will sometimes bog out and die, but if you feather the throttle itll run good from 1/2 throttle to full throttle, its the initial get off is when it hesitates, I cleaned the carbs all the jets are stock except I did put a 2.0 needle and seat (stock is 1.5) I heard that you should do 2.0 if you have aftermarket flame arrestors which I do. Still does the same thing I have messed around with the low speed screw a bit putting it at stock, 1 turn out, and 1 and a half turns out and that definitly made differences but not anything good, the high speed screw you cant turn in a full circle because the screw hits the moldings on the carbs which is a stupid design and o havent put the t handle on the high speed screw yet. Not sure what to do it still fun to ride but its hard because I cant power out of turns or set up for jumps because it hesitates. Any help is greatly appreicated.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules