Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Kawasaki 750 sxi pro throttle hesitation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Washington Posts 1 1999 Kawasaki 750 sxi pro throttle hesitation I have a 99 750 sxi pro, with dual mikuni 38mm carbs, when I went out to ride the ski for the first time I noticed when you grab full throttle it hesistates or will sometimes bog out and die, but if you feather the throttle itll run good from 1/2 throttle to full throttle, its the initial get off is when it hesitates, I cleaned the carbs all the jets are stock except I did put a 2.0 needle and seat (stock is 1.5) I heard that you should do 2.0 if you have aftermarket flame arrestors which I do. Still does the same thing I have messed around with the low speed screw a bit putting it at stock, 1 turn out, and 1 and a half turns out and that definitly made differences but not anything good, the high speed screw you cant turn in a full circle because the screw hits the moldings on the carbs which is a stupid design and o havent put the t handle on the high speed screw yet. Not sure what to do it still fun to ride but its hard because I cant power out of turns or set up for jumps because it hesitates. Any help is greatly appreicated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules