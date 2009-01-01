Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Krash 50Cal? Opinions.... Worth the money Yes or no? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 19 Posts 97 Krash 50Cal? Opinions.... Worth the money Yes or no? I have a few questions and concerns with these skis. I have never rode one, nor even seen one in person in my area (Arizona, USA).



Questions:



1. Have any of you bought this ski? What was the cost to buy a ski, cost of shipping to you, and import taxes?





2. Are these made in the US at all? Or are they all imported into the states?



Concerns:



1. Because these motors are built and supplied from Krash. It has to be pricey to rebuild them, and import them.

Are the engines reliable? Are the pumps reliable? I am in fear of buying this ski for 12k, and then having to somehow find another 5k to rebuild the pump and/or engine after a few hours and be sidelined from the water for months on end.



2. Are the hulls even good? For such a low price for a complete ski, it leaves me in fear of getting a subpar product. If the motor and pump are good, that leaves the hull... Is it strong? Anyone experienced any cracks or imperfections?



3. Not a concern, but if anyone in the Lake Havasu area has a Krash 50cal, I would like to meet up and possibly try it out. I'll bring snacks and gas



Attached Images 50-cal-Side-on.png (4.31 MB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,121 Re: Krash 50Cal? Opinions.... Worth the money Yes or no? Haven't found anything good said about them. Check out the X, quite a few people dropped money on useless not so RTR paperweights.



I have no first hand knowledge (o.k., no knowledge whatsoever except what I've read) of the company, or the skis, but I sure as he!! would not buy one. It's cool what they're trying to do, but having to wait on EVERY SINGLE PART to come directly from them, (and it seems like you WILL be waiting on a lot of them) is absurd.



#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 19 Posts 97 Re: Krash 50Cal? Opinions.... Worth the money Yes or no?



I have no first hand knowledge (o.k., no knowledge whatsoever except what I've read) of the company, or the skis, but I sure as he!! would not buy one. It's cool what they're trying to do, but having to wait on EVERY SINGLE PART to come directly from them, (and it seems like you WILL be waiting on a lot of them) is absurd.



I just would not want to have to wait a month for every part to be imported to me.

