Complete MSD Total Loss ignition-42351
Fully functional out of a running 951 setup. Includes everything you see. Coils, wires, plug wires, pickup assembly, control module, water injection controller and solenoid.
$500
14 rxt-x
12 rxp-x
10 outlander max 800
09 kx250f
05 sxr
02 gtx (flyboard mule)
97 spx 951(SPXxtra)
92 sc 750
91 x2 800
90 ts 650
75 js 550
www.purrperformance.com
