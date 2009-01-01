pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:44 AM #1
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is offline
    PWCToday Guru banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    395

    Jet ski exploded Lake Norman NC

    I sent this link to the moderator but figured I'd post it here since this was a Honda ski from what I can see in the pics. Just need to be aware pull the seats off let it air out, I've pulled my seat off before and really smelled lot of fumes right at the beginning they can build up sometimes.

    https://www.wcnc.com/mobile/video/ne...on/275-8165008
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:55 AM #2
    BillyJackJimBob
    BillyJackJimBob is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Berea, KY
    Age
    43
    Posts
    7

    Re: Jet ski exploded Lake Norman NC

    I actually store mine in the garage with the seat slightly open, if that makes sense.

    Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:52 AM #3
    Jizzle
    Jizzle is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    TX
    Posts
    14

    Re: Jet ski exploded Lake Norman NC

    I have a 99 ultra. Sits in my garage with seat off as well as the lid in the front open with the bucket pulled out. Has worked so far.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 