|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Jet ski exploded Lake Norman NC
I sent this link to the moderator but figured I'd post it here since this was a Honda ski from what I can see in the pics. Just need to be aware pull the seats off let it air out, I've pulled my seat off before and really smelled lot of fumes right at the beginning they can build up sometimes.
https://www.wcnc.com/mobile/video/ne...on/275-8165008
-
Re: Jet ski exploded Lake Norman NC
I actually store mine in the garage with the seat slightly open, if that makes sense.
Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk
-
Re: Jet ski exploded Lake Norman NC
I have a 99 ultra. Sits in my garage with seat off as well as the lid in the front open with the bucket pulled out. Has worked so far.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules