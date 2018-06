Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 seadoo Gti Le RFI rattling at idol and linkage play #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location ontario canada Age 45 Posts 10 2003 seadoo Gti Le RFI rattling at idol and linkage play Purchased this in fall. Had the same rattled and assumed it was jet pump. Rebuilt it and installed everything same noise as before.



Video shows the play in the bearings I am wondering is this normal seems excessive.

Any suggestions would be appreciated

Sound at idol

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X7p...w?usp=drivesdk

Linkage play 120mb

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j_l...w?usp=drivesdk Last edited by hayster; Yesterday at 10:44 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules