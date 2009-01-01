|
PWCToday Regular
Old Sea Doo MPEM programmer *broken*
I have an old Sea Doo MPEM programmer for sale.
The last time it was powered on, it was powering on when holding down the power button but would shut off when the button was released.
Since then a piece of metal broke off where the batteries connect, so its not powering on.
So it needs to be repaired.
Not sure what its worth in this condition so I'll take offers on it.
IMG_0116.JPGIMG_0117.JPG
