92 Kawasaki sxi with big pin 750

Motor completely stock . Twin carb , runs on premix , aluminum pole, rule bilge with hand switch. No problems , not the best cosmetically but runs great . Clean Ohio title located in Mansfield Ohio currently just on stand without trailer . DM me for any other questions/ pictures . Asking $2500 Thanks !! Eric

