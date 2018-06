Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 seadoo jet boat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New Brunswick Age 53 Posts 1 1997 seadoo jet boat 1997 seadoo jet boat was starting good then one day it wont did all the tests for the post key fuses grouns push start button 1long 1 short put key on no beep hit start i beep also have no omhs in key it says under 10 omhs have 0 key magnet good clean then i cut key apart got to resistor no contin between it any help should there be is that where you get under 10 omhs from post good guages all light up for 33 sec witth key on hit start 1 beep thanks 1 motor 720 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

