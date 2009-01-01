Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Can pulser coil cause ECU failure? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location NC Age 35 Posts 1 Can pulser coil cause ECU failure? Please help! I bought my 05 fx cruiser not running. After some redneck diagnosing I decided it had to be the ECU. Pulled out the black box and it had water in it! I found a company in California that repairs them for much cheaper than buying a new one and it comes with a warranty. I got it back put it in and it ran GREAT. used it for a whole week while camping. A couple weeks later took it back to the lake and it wouldn't crank. After much effort I got it running but would only run 45 and didn't run good at that. Figured on ecu so removed it and sent it back. They repaired and sent it back saying to check the ignition coils. Decided to take to the dealer figuring maybe they can determine more. They pulled codes for air temp sensor, water temp sensor, TPS and pulser coil all occurred at the same time. They said the problem is a bad pulser which of course is the most expensive pain in the butt thing to replace. I want to believe him, but it's alot of work and money so I want to understand before I invest. I have been all over the internet and even called a couple other dealers, but nowhere can I find where the pulser coil can cause the ECU to burn up. I know a bad one can cause it not to run, but fry the ECU? Can anyone shed some light on this? PLEASE! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Giggity Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules