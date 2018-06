Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Maybe vent fans on PWC isn't a bad idea? #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2004 Location Pilot Mountain, NC Age 46 Posts 1,557 Maybe vent fans on PWC isn't a bad idea? https://www.newstimes.com/news/media...on-1279819.php



I hope the man who was on it is ok. I know there are a few LKN guys here, anybody have an update?



I recently bought and started using an 18ft stern-drive. It has fans that are supposed to clear any potential vapors but I don't always use it. I think I will now.



I've never heard of the same type of fan on a PWC. The same vapor and spark potential exists in their hull as in the engine compartment of a boat.

