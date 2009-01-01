Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sbn46 complete or empty shell or dual 44's on a 750 mani #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 38 Posts 157 Sbn46 complete or empty shell or dual 44's on a 750 mani Dropped my 46mm and broke off the idle screw tab. I have everything else, if anyone has a needs work or scrapped 46 that has a clean useable housing lemme know. Hate to pay for a new one, knowing im most likely switching to duals. So if you have a set of 44's on a 750 manifold that will fit in a 750x2 application, im also interested in that. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules