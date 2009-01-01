Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: At Witts End PLEASE HELP Yamaha fuel issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location ny Posts 1 At Witts End PLEASE HELP Yamaha fuel issues Hi, thanks for taking the time to read this over and help a new form member. I recently bought my first PWC and am having issues with it. the Ski is a 1996 Yamaha wave venture 1100 with around 113 hours.



When i bough the ski it would take off fine and get up to around 40-45 mph and them abruptly die, then immediatly restart but bog down for a second or two and then go back to "normal". I ordered an aftermarket carb rebuild kit and installed it, along with new fuel lines and a fuel pump rebuild kit (did you know these skis will run with the fuel pump pumping gas right into the reed valves and having no fuel go into the freshly rebuilt carbs? ask me how i figured that one out, it idled great like that somehow...) anyways i got the fuel pump hooked up correctly and tried again. Now the ski has very weird symptoms and i have no clue where to go. i am at the point where i am going to take it somewhere and i have never done that before in my life. I have taken the carbs on and off more times than i would like to count



currently the ski behaves very erratically and i will try to explain the best i can. after letting the ski idle in the water for approx 10 seconds it will sometimes take of with power up until 20-30 mph and then stop accelerating. if i corner hard the ski will sputter and die. while at speed the ski will speed up and slow down on its own with no change in the throttle by a few mph. the ski will go like this until i stop and then it will die and then start right back up after (i am WOT when going 20-30mph) usually when i try to take off slowly the ski will just die, however sometimes the ski will slowly accelerate up to 5-10mph and then it will take off when i give it gas. and go 20-30 as described above.



I ordered new OEM Diaphragm in hopes that will do something as the aftermarket ones didn't look great and the ones i took out originally didn't look great either, i also plan to adjust the high and low speeds on the carb but am not sure how or where the adjustments are on the carb so any help on that would be much appreciated. finally i plan to check and adjust the pop off pressure ( i installed new needle valves and seats when i rebuilt the carbs for the first time) but i do not think pop off pressure would cause this? finally i will re clean the pilot jets just to be sure there is nothing blocking them.



Check the fuel pickups in the tank, and flush the entire fuel system, then clean the carbs again. That's where I would start, so you have a known good fuel delivery system to start with.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



