1989 JS 550 Build Hey everyone, so this is my first post and I decided to start a build page for the 89 550 I just picked up.



A little back story: My brother and I picked the ski up about a month ago for $140. It was completely torn apart, including the motor. Here are some pictures to showing the condition of everything when I picked it up.



0614181956.jpg0614181957.jpg0614181957a.jpg0614181957b.jpg



I guess my goal for this thread is to get some advice for some do's and dont's from people that have been through a full rebuild. This is my 3rd 550 but I've never done a full blown rebuild.

I'm hoping to pull some funds together to do the "sleeper" kit from Group K in the next week or two



Some questions I have before I get too far into things: Is it worth having the crank rebuilt since the motor is already pulled apart? As far as the electrical system, what is worth replacing and what should I leave? It was run in salt water a few times, is there any lines that I should replace? How do I go about putting in a larger water line for dual cooling?

