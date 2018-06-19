|
|
-
Yamaha 650 6M6 Crankcases, crank and ebox.
These parts were not used heavily. The stock top end went out and I decided to build a group sleeper. I fired the sleeper motor twice then parted out. Crankcases come with bed plates, stator cover, and all the bolts. Crank was inspected for true at groupk. E box comes with stator. I can send more pics if you need.
$125 shipped crank shaft
$150 shipped ebox guaranteed to work.
$150 shipped crankcase, bed plates, stator.
20180619_122141.jpg20180619_122148.jpg20180619_123307.jpg 20180619_122703.jpg20180619_122648.jpg20180619_123159.jpg20180619_123147.jpg20180619_122913.jpg
20180619_123311.jpg20180619_123314.jpg20180619_123525.jpg
