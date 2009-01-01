Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Member - PWC is in my future - need some guidance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Tampa, FL Posts 1 New Member - PWC is in my future - need some guidance Hello everyone



I am looking at purchasing a used PWC for my family and would like to get your input on the watercraft I am looking at. This will be our first PWC. Background about me: I would consider myself VERY skilled in working on engines (Motocross specifically, 2 and 4 strokes). So, the labor and service side does not scare me...its therapeutic for me. Family Mechanic!



I found a 2012 Yamaha VX1100 Sport with 280 hours on it. I went to look at it today and while it could use some cosmetic upgrades, mechanically, it looks and sounds solid. I did a compression test on all 4 cylinders, each one measured around 110 PSI. HOWEVER, I forgot to hold open the throttle when I did this. Not sure if that would affect the PSI or not. Each cylinder was almost identical on the PSI. Is that PSI ok? I have read that around 300 hours is about the mark to have the top end replaced. Is that correct?



This PWC will mostly be used in fresh water.



It doesn't have reverse, but I can add that later. There looks like there was some work done on the underside of the watercraft, but the work seems like in great condition and I almost did not notice it. Title is included.



It includes a fully working trailer for $2,850. Is this a good deal??? I still need to take it out on the water before we finalize the deal.



I see that a full top end will run about $450 in parts, plus my labor. That will most likely be done early winter when the water gets too cold to ride.

