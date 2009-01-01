Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Yamaha Superjet 62T/62T 701 with Carbon Fiber and a Bunch of Extras #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location SWFL Posts 1 1992 Yamaha Superjet 62T/62T 701 with Carbon Fiber and a Bunch of Extras ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE LISTING***

Price is $3,000 FIRM. (TRAILER NOT INCLUDED) These skis are not just listing, but SELLING for $2800, $2900 and even $3800 (one in Orlando) and they quite frankly look like they've never been washed or flushed, have tons of corrosion, rust, etc. This Ski has been completely gone through and has basically had everything replaced.

I'm also including a bunch of the more expensive replacement parts in case you did need to replace something eventually.



**a few pics show the old silver Blowsion bars; the upgraded black xmetal wide bars and steering you see in the other pics is what DOES come with the Ski**



LINK TO VIDEO OF IT RUNNING:

https://youtu.be/mOgJmx-s2WQ





1992 Yamaha Superjet 701

-62T/62T

-Dual 38 Mikunis

-Fresh, CLEAN motor 150/150

-footholds

-Carbon Fiber hood (similar one sells for $1395 new from watercraft Factory) -unbelievably light-I'd say 3 to 4x lighter than OEM hood (has its share of scratches, but are blended in w/ clear and black, seals fine with no leaks)

-Carbon Fiber nose (blowsion sells a similar nose piece for $260)

-new nose turf, new side rail turf, new gunwale turf

-Paint is in overall great shape, bottom of hull paint looks damn good too

-CLEAN, black bilge area (not white-turned-yellowy brown from dirt and fuel like others)

-shortened RN pole (Pole was reassembled using allen head bolts, NOT rivets that become weak and break)

-new slim chin pad with new turf

-brand new Xmetal/XS adjustable steering assembly

-brand new anodized red finger throttle

-brand new ODI Ruffian lock on grips

-brand new midshaft

-Protec exhaust pipe (Chrome)

-Brand new battery

-Brand new cooling lines, fuel lines and clamps

-Brand new hood seal

-brand new hood side surf seal

-brand new accordion boot and cable grommet on pole bracket (also sealed any gaps to prevent water intrusion)

-billet RN pole bracket

-dual cooling

-dual overboard pissers

-500 GPH bilge pump (wired through ebox and not directly to battery)

-internal fill gas tank

-PWC Doctor versiplugs (threaded and sealed, not like the one that flew out when that guy did a backflip)

-pump cone oil just changed

-tray was defoamed of all waterlogged foam and refoamed with the correct "pink foam" - versiplugs added to remove any tray water if necessary.

-Brand New MSD spark plug boots

-Brand New Power/ground Cables

-Newer flywheel

-Newer Stator

-New CDI

Also, including about $600-700 worth of parts.

LIST OF SPARE PARTS INCLUDED

(Price of Ski is the same whether you want them or not, so you should take them)

-extra/spare flywheel stator

-extra/spare flywheel

-extra/spare jet pump

-brand new wear ring and housing assembly ($185.00)

-extra/spare reduction nozzle

-extra/spare brand new steering nozzle

-extra/spare pump seal

-2 or 3 spare solenoids

-spare pump cone

-a box full of miscellaneous brand new bilge thru-hull fittings, pissers, hardware, etc

-dual extrernal reverse flush kit (can keep hood ON while flushing)

Probably more items included in spare parts, I'll add as I find more.

Clean Florida Title in my name

*item is sold as-is, where-is, with no warranty expressed, written or implied. No joyrides without $3,000 in my hand*

I am willing to assist with being available for a carrier to pick the Ski up, but YOU must arrange and pay for all shipping and transport costs.. I will not call 5 Transporters to get quotes for you, I will not go to 3 powersports dealers asking them for an extra crate, and I will not crate it up for shipping. That is strictly the buyer's responsibility (Unfortunately, I've had two offers already and one asked me to do this. I had done it and then the guy changed his mind).

Text or call (leave voicemail if I don't answer due to work schedule):

9-four-1-5-three-6-4898 if interested

