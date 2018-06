Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki js550 1986 help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Ohio (OH) Age 16 Posts 2 kawasaki js550 1986 help hey guys i have a 1986 js550 and i bought a new crate motor and also sent out the stator to be done with also a simple sbn 44 carb upgrade but my question comes to the stator in which the place didnt connect the connector to the stator wires and was wodmering if anyone knows the color orientation of connector or how does it go i really ned help thanks , dillon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

