Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 Cylinder. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 151 951 Cylinder. Great fresh water cylinder. Needs to be bored. $175 plus shipping. I will do my best to verify measurements again when I get home. Attached Images D7F56B08-2B3E-485B-BAB0-87C2747CCA9B.jpeg (1.75 MB, 1 views)

D7F56B08-2B3E-485B-BAB0-87C2747CCA9B.jpeg (1.75 MB, 1 views) B41DCEAB-CAC2-40CA-AC6B-47B53054EDE8.jpeg (1.94 MB, 1 views)

B41DCEAB-CAC2-40CA-AC6B-47B53054EDE8.jpeg (1.94 MB, 1 views) E4D4DFDE-1B9A-4376-B3DB-7B1EE65AD0CE.jpeg (2.09 MB, 1 views)

E4D4DFDE-1B9A-4376-B3DB-7B1EE65AD0CE.jpeg (2.09 MB, 1 views) 5D6FC6C2-FAAD-4E73-9C87-0AC2F5A3B2F4.jpeg (1.83 MB, 1 views)

5D6FC6C2-FAAD-4E73-9C87-0AC2F5A3B2F4.jpeg (1.83 MB, 1 views) AC6C25C6-227F-4806-A920-AC2F8E9B5D6C.jpeg (1.87 MB, 1 views) Last edited by 112motorsports; Today at 02:50 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules