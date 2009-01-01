|
ARX1200T3 Owners Manual
Does anyone have a PDF copy of the owners manual for a 2006 Aquatrax F12X turbo? I have a copy of the service manual, but not the owners manual.
I have the service manual in case anyone wants it for the ARX1200T3, ARX1200T3D and ARX1200N3. It won't let me upload it, maybe because it is almost 500 pages, but I can try sending it to anyone who wants it.
