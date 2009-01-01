Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550sx driveshaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location new england Age 20 Posts 4 550sx driveshaft Im in the middle of installing a 650 into my 90 550sx and when I was trying to align the engine, the driveshaft fell out of the impeller. I looked and realized the nose come seal was missing. Can I just get a new seal and slide the driveshaft back in? Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,999 Re: 550sx driveshaft yeap. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

