    550sx driveshaft

    Im in the middle of installing a 650 into my 90 550sx and when I was trying to align the engine, the driveshaft fell out of the impeller. I looked and realized the nose come seal was missing. Can I just get a new seal and slide the driveshaft back in? Thanks
    Re: 550sx driveshaft

    yeap.
