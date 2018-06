Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Spark Plug Gap for SuperJet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 146 Spark Plug Gap for SuperJet Anyone know what size gap spark plugs should have for a SuperJet? I have a 1990 #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 146 Re: Spark Plug Gap for SuperJet Think I found the answer here - http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...ug-gap.148193/



So .028 to .032 assuming a '90 should be gapped the same as a 2012 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,116 Re: Spark Plug Gap for SuperJet NGK plugs come through already gapped. .030. I'm only here to make you mad











