WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.
Looking for 2 Kawasaki engine mounts 650,750,800 and I also need a F/A and bolts for a 38 kiehn.
Re: WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.
Re: WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.
Is there a difference? they are black mounts.
Re: WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.
Hopefully looking to buy everything together. I really just need the long bolts for the flame arrestor. Seems that they are elusive at the auto parts store.
