  Today, 12:12 PM
    jetskijockey
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Eau Claire, WI
    Posts
    3,226

    WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.

    Looking for 2 Kawasaki engine mounts 650,750,800 and I also need a F/A and bolts for a 38 kiehn.
  Today, 12:47 PM
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,424
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.

    green or black mounts ?
  Today, 02:54 PM
    jetskijockey
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Eau Claire, WI
    Posts
    3,226

    Re: WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.

    Is there a difference? they are black mounts.
  Today, 02:55 PM
    jetskijockey
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Eau Claire, WI
    Posts
    3,226

    Re: WTB: 2 Kawasaki engine mounts and F/A bolts.

    Hopefully looking to buy everything together. I really just need the long bolts for the flame arrestor. Seems that they are elusive at the auto parts store.
