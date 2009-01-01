Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sunk my Jet Ski, Twice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 30 Sunk my Jet Ski, Twice Whats up guys, I have a 92 Kawi 750s that I took out yesterday for the first time and almost immidently sunk it to the bottom of the Lake, twice! My drive shaft mid seal wont stay in the housing, it immidently pops out of the housing (pic 1) and then the ski starts takeing on water like crazy. Im almost positive its all put together properly I checked the schematic, is there anything special I need to do to get it to stay put other then order a new seal kit? Im aware that there are two small grooves that need to be aligned in the housing (pic two). My buddy has the same 750ss and its set up identical to his, and it doesnt pop out.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

