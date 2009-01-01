Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Prop shaft seal leak, potentially #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Conroe Age 31 Posts 5 Prop shaft seal leak, potentially Hey guys/gals,



I have a 2000 STX DI that I recently acquired from a friend. The hull had a crack (as if it grounded out on something) with a crummy repair.



I have since repaired it with fiberglass and 3M Marine filler, but it's still taking on water. I installed an electric bilge to help with the situation when I leave the ski in the water overnight tied up to my dock.



My question is, how likely is it that it could be leaking from the prop shaft seal (for lack of a technical term)? And how difficult of a task is this to complete DIY? Any help would be greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,391 Re: Prop shaft seal leak, potentially easiest way to do the through hull carrier seal is too lift the motor high enough to pull the shaft through the engine compartment.

you dont have to disconnect everything if you have a lifting crane,you will only have to disconnect the exhaust coupling and a few other bits and pieces.

the carrier is a PIA to part the seal from the hull, be careful not to split the rubber when you are breaking it free from the sealant.

overall aan easy job but time consuming.



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules