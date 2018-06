Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB CDK2 Carb Pump Case #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 25 Posts 102 WTB CDK2 Carb Pump Case Had the fuel pump fail on a CDK2 38mm. Need a replacement. All sources I have checked no longer sell them. I might be missing some but itís always a dead end.



What is happening is fuel is pulled from the pulse line out of the carb to the pulse fitting on the motor... something wrong with the diaphragm. other than that carb is peachy. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules