A buddy in the scene has had a string of bad luck and lost a leg. He's wheelchair bound as he can't afford a prosthesis, so I was going to send him my 750 superchicken build so he can stay involved. I am offering up a water ready Yamaha 61x 701 motor and electronics as a raffle prize. Please check out the page if you have time. He sold all his skis and related items in order to pay for medical bills but **** adds up quick and he's not any closer to affording it.



Much obliged everybody! 1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle

