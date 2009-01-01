https://www.facebook.com/Yamaha-701-...7144877443849/
A buddy in the scene has had a string of bad luck and lost a leg. He's wheelchair bound as he can't afford a prosthesis, so I was going to send him my 750 superchicken build so he can stay involved. I am offering up a water ready Yamaha 61x 701 motor and electronics as a raffle prize. Please check out the page if you have time. He sold all his skis and related items in order to pay for medical bills but **** adds up quick and he's not any closer to affording it.
Much obliged everybody!