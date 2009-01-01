2001 yamaha gp1200r.....runs good and will easily hit 70mph.....carbs rebuilt.....chokes eliminated.....primer kit installed.....oil injection removed.....d plate and chip for exhaust.....new gel battery.....2005 yacht club trailer.....new lights.....good tires and jack.....original factory cover included.....clear titles in hand.....
ASKING $3,500 CASH OBO
NO CHECKS NO TRADES
CALL/TEXT 724-777-9452
IMG_1073.JPGIMG_1074.JPGIMG_1075.JPGIMG_1076.JPGIMG_1079.JPGIMG_1077.JPGIMG_1078.JPGIMG_1072.JPGIMG_1071.JPG