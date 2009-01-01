|
2003 xpdi electrical problem
2003 xp di, engine starts, everything seems to work but the bilge pump does not run, fuse ok, wire tests ok, pump works off the boat, with dess off, and bilge connected it seems to be backfeeding the MPEM, I have 9 volts at fuses on the MPEM with dess off , unplug bilge pump and voltage at MPEM is gone until dess plugged on and I have 12 volts, swapped bilge pump known good no difference, checked all grounds found very poor ground to engine at small wire ground at rear near intake and added a wire back to the battery no difference, swapped MPEM with known good, no difference, This ones got me befuddelled
Re: 2003 xpdi electrical problem
If you swapped out both mpem and bilge pump with no change then your problem is wiring in ski. You found a bad ground, I would do resistance and voltage drops on all of the grounds and check pins and wires on plugs at mpem.
Re: 2003 xpdi electrical problem
This bilge setup is different from what I have seen where it has full time 3 amp from front black box too pump and the ground side must be controlled insjde the MPEM, the resistance and voltage drop is how I found the ground problem, the rest check ok, looked at plugs on MPEM with magnifier and checked pin fit seem good
