Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Cast PJS Afterburner Pump w/reduction and steering nozzles CHEAP! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 250 Cast PJS Afterburner Pump w/reduction and steering nozzles CHEAP! Cast PJS afterburner pump that is in solid shape. The ski it came from might have had 25 hours on it. The only downside is the powdercoating which is beat. Media blast this setup and you have a solid pump with lots of life. $250 and shipping. PM me your number for pics. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 5,801 Re: Cast PJS Afterburner Pump w/reduction and steering nozzles CHEAP! Hmm...do I want this for my 300sx?

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,764 Re: Cast PJS Afterburner Pump w/reduction and steering nozzles CHEAP! I have one in my 440, pretty cool piece. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Mission Hills Age 21 Posts 32 Re: Cast PJS Afterburner Pump w/reduction and steering nozzles CHEAP! Where in cali are you at? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Charlotte Posts 6 Re: Cast PJS Afterburner Pump w/reduction and steering nozzles CHEAP! I’ve heard about these but have a hard time finding any specs on these.. do they have a bigger pump diameter and are they stainless?.. also will this bolt right up to a 550SX or would I need to change my driveshaft? Thanks! #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Mission Hills Age 21 Posts 32 Re: Cast PJS Afterburner Pump w/reduction and steering nozzles CHEAP! Originally Posted by nk550sx Originally Posted by I’ve heard about these but have a hard time finding any specs on these.. do they have a bigger pump diameter and are they stainless?.. also will this bolt right up to a 550SX or would I need to change my driveshaft? Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Zorkman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules