So today i had my XP out on the water, everything was all fine and dandy. then for some reason it dies, and it dies in such a way that you would have though the dess key was pulled off but it wasnt.... i had been running for about 3ish hours with starts and stops at different places. never once had an issue with starting when i turned it off and need to restart it....



but if i let it sit for 15-20 min, the ski will turn over, fire up for about 2-3sec then die.... it would never stay running after it initially died on me at half throttle..



needing help, dont know where to start.



thanks,



The first thing I would eliminate is pistons. Remove raves and do a visual on pistons. Make sure there are not black or dark grey vertical striations on one or both piston skirts. Doing a compression check will help confirm this too.



After you have confirmed its not pistons seizing up, check if ignition housing is getting a lot hotter than rest of motor. When stator gets hot it can short out and motor will just quit running.

For the compression test, what do I need to do? Wot and let it crank 3 Times?

When you say ignition housing you mean where the coil is at?



After you have confirmed its not pistons seizing up, check if ignition housing is getting a lot hotter than rest of motor. When stator gets hot it can short out and motor will just quit running.



For the compression test, what do I need to do? Wot and let it crank 3 Times?



The stator cover is on front of motor. For compression test you just need a good strong battery. Do exactly the same for each cylinder with plugs removed. Make sure you ground both plug wires. I dont hold throttle open or touch anything, just crank. Three to five pumps usually gets a consistent reading on gauge. You are comparing to the other reading. There are rituals all over the spectrum on ways to do a compression test. Seems everyone has there own preference. My way is the least likely to screw up.

Rodger that, that's how I do them on cars/trucks, I have just seen everyone fight on here how to do them ������ and I am assuming I am looking for 150psi correct?

And the stator cover heats up or is water cooled?



