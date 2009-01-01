pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:15 PM #1
    Scherf
    96 Xp dies and wont restart

    So today i had my XP out on the water, everything was all fine and dandy. then for some reason it dies, and it dies in such a way that you would have though the dess key was pulled off but it wasnt.... i had been running for about 3ish hours with starts and stops at different places. never once had an issue with starting when i turned it off and need to restart it....

    but if i let it sit for 15-20 min, the ski will turn over, fire up for about 2-3sec then die.... it would never stay running after it initially died on me at half throttle..

    needing help, dont know where to start.

    thanks,

    Zack
  2. Today, 08:28 PM #2
    Seadoo timebomb
    Re: 96 Xp dies and wont restart

    The first thing I would eliminate is pistons. Remove raves and do a visual on pistons. Make sure there are not black or dark grey vertical striations on one or both piston skirts. Doing a compression check will help confirm this too.

    After you have confirmed its not pistons seizing up, check if ignition housing is getting a lot hotter than rest of motor. When stator gets hot it can short out and motor will just quit running.
  3. Today, 08:46 PM #3
    Scherf
    Re: 96 Xp dies and wont restart

    Quote Originally Posted by Seadoo timebomb
    The first thing I would eliminate is pistons. Remove raves and do a visual on pistons. Make sure there are not black or dark grey vertical striations on one or both piston skirts. Doing a compression check will help confirm this too.

    After you have confirmed its not pistons seizing up, check if ignition housing is getting a lot hotter than rest of motor. When stator gets hot it can short out and motor will just quit running.
    Will be rebuilding the raves tomorrow anyway, the back one has a little bit of oil leaking from the base gasket, so I will do that and I have a compression tester as well.....

    For the compression test, what do I need to do? Wot and let it crank 3 Times?

    When you say ignition housing you mean where the coil is at?
  4. Today, 08:54 PM #4
    Seadoo timebomb
    Re: 96 Xp dies and wont restart

    The stator cover is on front of motor. For compression test you just need a good strong battery. Do exactly the same for each cylinder with plugs removed. Make sure you ground both plug wires. I dont hold throttle open or touch anything, just crank. Three to five pumps usually gets a consistent reading on gauge. You are comparing to the other reading. There are rituals all over the spectrum on ways to do a compression test. Seems everyone has there own preference. My way is the least likely to screw up.
  5. Today, 09:22 PM #5
    Scherf
    Re: 96 Xp dies and wont restart

    Rodger that, that’s how I do them on cars/trucks, I have just seen everyone fight on here how to do them ������ and I am assuming I am looking for 150psi correct?

    And the stator cover heats up or is water cooled?
