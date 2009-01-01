Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 Superjet with extras - TENNESSEE #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2010 Location Southeast Posts 32 2014 Superjet with extras - TENNESSEE https://knoxville.craigslist.org/boa...621546206.html



2014 Yamaha Superjet stand up jetski. Very nice condition. Handles like its on rails and much improved over stock. Very fun reliable ski.



760cc engine

Dual 44 Mikuni carbs

Primer kit

New Hydroturf installed

Prowatercraft front sponsons

Prowatercraft tray kicker extension

Jet Dynamics ride plate

Worx intake grate

Blowsion pole spring

ADA handlebars

ODI grips

Bilge kit with 3 way switch and Rule bilge pump

Blowsion billet bow eye

Blowsion billet rear exhaust outlet

R&D exhaust power sleeve

New battery

Wet Wolf billet pump cone



Various parts have been hydrodipped and clear coated - pipe, gas cap, battery, ebox, intake, starter, head, flywheel cover, reduction nozzle



