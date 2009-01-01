|
2014 Superjet with extras - TENNESSEE
https://knoxville.craigslist.org/boa...621546206.html
2014 Yamaha Superjet stand up jetski. Very nice condition. Handles like its on rails and much improved over stock. Very fun reliable ski.
760cc engine
Dual 44 Mikuni carbs
Primer kit
New Hydroturf installed
Prowatercraft front sponsons
Prowatercraft tray kicker extension
Jet Dynamics ride plate
Worx intake grate
Blowsion pole spring
ADA handlebars
ODI grips
Bilge kit with 3 way switch and Rule bilge pump
Blowsion billet bow eye
Blowsion billet rear exhaust outlet
R&D exhaust power sleeve
New battery
Wet Wolf billet pump cone
Various parts have been hydrodipped and clear coated - pipe, gas cap, battery, ebox, intake, starter, head, flywheel cover, reduction nozzle
$6700
