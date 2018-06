Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Yamaha Factory B-Pipe #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2011 Location So cal Age 27 Posts 265 WTB Yamaha Factory B-Pipe Yes, just like everyone and their grandma... i am looking for a factory Yamaha mod pipe. Going to give it a few weeks before i pull the trigger on a new one.



-Mike

I have 1 what will u give . I will take it out of running ski

